6035 Royal Pt

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated classic one story home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 full baths in Royal Ridge. Open & bright! Very well maintained! 2 Living/2 Dining. Large open Living with Fireplace. Saltillo tile floors! Great kitchen with appliances & lots of storage. Spacious bedrooms. Elegant Master Suite! Large backyard and covered patio perfect for fun and relaxing. Ready for fast move-in! This is a must to see, don't delay! Just minutes from I-35, Wurzbach Pkwy, Fort Sam, SAMMC and beautiful downtown San Antonio.