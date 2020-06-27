All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6035 Royal Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6035 Royal Pt
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

6035 Royal Pt

6035 Royal Pt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6035 Royal Pt, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated classic one story home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 full baths in Royal Ridge. Open & bright! Very well maintained! 2 Living/2 Dining. Large open Living with Fireplace. Saltillo tile floors! Great kitchen with appliances & lots of storage. Spacious bedrooms. Elegant Master Suite! Large backyard and covered patio perfect for fun and relaxing. Ready for fast move-in! This is a must to see, don't delay! Just minutes from I-35, Wurzbach Pkwy, Fort Sam, SAMMC and beautiful downtown San Antonio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 Royal Pt have any available units?
6035 Royal Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 Royal Pt have?
Some of 6035 Royal Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 Royal Pt currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Royal Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Royal Pt pet-friendly?
No, 6035 Royal Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6035 Royal Pt offer parking?
Yes, 6035 Royal Pt offers parking.
Does 6035 Royal Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 Royal Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Royal Pt have a pool?
No, 6035 Royal Pt does not have a pool.
Does 6035 Royal Pt have accessible units?
No, 6035 Royal Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Royal Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 6035 Royal Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio