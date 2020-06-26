6010 Wisteria Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

JUST REDUCED! CARPET & FLOORING THROUGHOUT, LOVELY 1 STORY HOME ON LEVEL LOT no steps. Master bathroom set up for handicap. Home built 2009. Large open kitchen. $300 pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit Small pet friendly. picture req. App fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & screening criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants please verify schools.