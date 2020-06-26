All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
6010 Wisteria Hill
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

6010 Wisteria Hill

6010 Wisteria Hill · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Wisteria Hill, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! CARPET & FLOORING THROUGHOUT, LOVELY 1 STORY HOME ON LEVEL LOT no steps. Master bathroom set up for handicap. Home built 2009. Large open kitchen. $300 pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit Small pet friendly. picture req. App fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & screening criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 Wisteria Hill have any available units?
6010 Wisteria Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 Wisteria Hill have?
Some of 6010 Wisteria Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 Wisteria Hill currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Wisteria Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Wisteria Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 Wisteria Hill is pet friendly.
Does 6010 Wisteria Hill offer parking?
Yes, 6010 Wisteria Hill offers parking.
Does 6010 Wisteria Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 Wisteria Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Wisteria Hill have a pool?
No, 6010 Wisteria Hill does not have a pool.
Does 6010 Wisteria Hill have accessible units?
Yes, 6010 Wisteria Hill has accessible units.
Does 6010 Wisteria Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 Wisteria Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
