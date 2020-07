Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1.5 Garage in Kirby - Property Id: 108671



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sunrise Subdivision, Kirby area available for immediate move in. Approximately 1,450 square feet with mother-in-law plan, lots of storage space including large pantry. Tile throughout living area and carpet in bedrooms and closets. Garage comes with 2 garage openers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108671

Property Id 108671



(RLNE4789533)