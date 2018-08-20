All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5955 Oak Run Street

5955 Oak Run Street · No Longer Available
Location

5955 Oak Run Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5955 Oak Run Street have any available units?
5955 Oak Run Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5955 Oak Run Street currently offering any rent specials?
5955 Oak Run Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 Oak Run Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5955 Oak Run Street is pet friendly.
Does 5955 Oak Run Street offer parking?
No, 5955 Oak Run Street does not offer parking.
Does 5955 Oak Run Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5955 Oak Run Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 Oak Run Street have a pool?
No, 5955 Oak Run Street does not have a pool.
Does 5955 Oak Run Street have accessible units?
No, 5955 Oak Run Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 Oak Run Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5955 Oak Run Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5955 Oak Run Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5955 Oak Run Street does not have units with air conditioning.
