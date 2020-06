Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COZY HOME- Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath in NE Hill Country Area - A must See - updated and ready for move in! This great property backs to Commanche park. Easy access garage and large driveway. The home has been revitalized with new paint, carpet and flooring. The floor plan is very open and has a sizeable kitchen with breakfast area.

Bedrooms are roomy and have new carpet, Bathrooms are nicely updated,

Nice sized backyard with green space for privacy.



For more information on this property or to schedule a viewing please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000.



Pets Allowed with Paid Pet Fee and Signed Pet Agreement



(RLNE5870281)