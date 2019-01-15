5923 Pearl Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent. Home has a split floor plan, with a separate dinning/sitting are in the front. Home offers a full size jack and Jill bathroom between the 2 bedrooms, laundry room, 2 car garage, carpet throughout the home. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar, black refrigerator and appliances. Home has a cozy feel and lots of nautical light. This home is a must see! Schedule your showing today!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.