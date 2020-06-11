All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5907 Aspen Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5907 Aspen Garden
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

5907 Aspen Garden

5907 Aspen Garden · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5907 Aspen Garden, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Aspen Garden have any available units?
5907 Aspen Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 Aspen Garden have?
Some of 5907 Aspen Garden's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Aspen Garden currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Aspen Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Aspen Garden pet-friendly?
No, 5907 Aspen Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5907 Aspen Garden offer parking?
Yes, 5907 Aspen Garden offers parking.
Does 5907 Aspen Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Aspen Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Aspen Garden have a pool?
No, 5907 Aspen Garden does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Aspen Garden have accessible units?
No, 5907 Aspen Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Aspen Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5907 Aspen Garden has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio