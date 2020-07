Amenities

- Fresh paint*New carpet in bedrooms*Well cared for 3 bedroom*2 bath home*Wood like floors in living areas*Energy saver windows* Wet bar* Vaulted ceilings* Fireplace in living room* Breakfast bar in dining area* security system* 8 x 10 storage shed* large back yard* brick front* master bath has separate vanities and closets*Pets must be approved-$400 pet deposit per pet, if approved* All move in monies must be in certified funds*



(RLNE5119175)