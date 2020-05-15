All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5827 Branch Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5827 Branch Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5827 Branch Valley

5827 Branch Valley Street · (210) 418-1880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5827 Branch Valley Street, San Antonio, TX 78242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5827 Branch Valley · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom/1 bath home near Lackland AFB - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Located in the heart of the Lackland City subdivision, this home may just be the right fit for you! Access the living room area right off the main entry with easy access to Dining & Kitchen area. Previously converted garage area has been transformed into a open spacious family room, great for entertaining! Kitchen has large wrap around breakfast bar perfect for weekend brunches! New residents will need to provide their own refrigerator for kitchen. No carpet throughout entire home! Spacious bedrooms with one full bath! Overlook the wide open backyard space which is just right for those weekend bbq's! Come take a look today, this one won't last long! Easy access to Lackland AFB, 410 & Shopping!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE3394632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Branch Valley have any available units?
5827 Branch Valley has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Branch Valley have?
Some of 5827 Branch Valley's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Branch Valley currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Branch Valley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Branch Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, 5827 Branch Valley is pet friendly.
Does 5827 Branch Valley offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Branch Valley does offer parking.
Does 5827 Branch Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Branch Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Branch Valley have a pool?
No, 5827 Branch Valley does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Branch Valley have accessible units?
No, 5827 Branch Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Branch Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 5827 Branch Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5827 Branch Valley?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity