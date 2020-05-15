5827 Branch Valley

Amenities

3 bedroom/1 bath home near Lackland AFB - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Located in the heart of the Lackland City subdivision, this home may just be the right fit for you! Access the living room area right off the main entry with easy access to Dining & Kitchen area. Previously converted garage area has been transformed into a open spacious family room, great for entertaining! Kitchen has large wrap around breakfast bar perfect for weekend brunches! New residents will need to provide their own refrigerator for kitchen. No carpet throughout entire home! Spacious bedrooms with one full bath! Overlook the wide open backyard space which is just right for those weekend bbq's! Come take a look today, this one won't last long! Easy access to Lackland AFB, 410 & Shopping!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



