Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Conveniently located off IH10 and Hausman with easy access to Loop 1604. Near Medical Center, USAA, Fiesta Texas, La Cantera and many more dining and entertainment venues. Home is Tenant occupied. Available May 1st 2020. Includes refrigerator. fence recently replaced.**Pet Restrictions: Deposit and rent per pet, (under 20 Pounds Only, No Puppies, no dangerous breeds)** Partial pet deposit refund.