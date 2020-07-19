All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

5731 Hawaiian Sun

5731 Hawaiian Sun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Hawaiian Sun Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!! HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! THREE BEDROOM! LARGE BACK YARD! - Don't miss out on this cute three bedroom home!This home features two full bathrooms, a large living area, two car garage, and a LARGE BACKYARD! Stay comfortable with Central AC/Heat! Call today for more information! This home WON'T LAST LONG!
210-787-3876 EXT. 1

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5269865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Hawaiian Sun have any available units?
5731 Hawaiian Sun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 Hawaiian Sun have?
Some of 5731 Hawaiian Sun's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Hawaiian Sun currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Hawaiian Sun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Hawaiian Sun pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 Hawaiian Sun is pet friendly.
Does 5731 Hawaiian Sun offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Hawaiian Sun offers parking.
Does 5731 Hawaiian Sun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Hawaiian Sun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Hawaiian Sun have a pool?
No, 5731 Hawaiian Sun does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Hawaiian Sun have accessible units?
No, 5731 Hawaiian Sun does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Hawaiian Sun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5731 Hawaiian Sun has units with dishwashers.
