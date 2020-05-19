5730 Brenda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/872bf9c063 ---- This beautiful home is located minutes from the Medical Center. Easy commute to University of Texas San Antonio, as well. This property has 2 separate living room areas. The property has a beautiful spacious backyard with a shed for storage. It has a big 2 car garage, with washer and dryer connections. This property won\'t last long! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** A/C Back Patio Area Built In Cabinets Central Air/Heat Dine In Kitchen Easy Commute To 410 Easy Commute To I 10 Fresh Paint New Flooring Pets On A Case By Case Basis Spacious Backyard Storage Shed Out Back Three Bedrooms Two Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hook Ups