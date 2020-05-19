All apartments in San Antonio
5730 Brenda Lane
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

5730 Brenda Lane

5730 Brenda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5730 Brenda Lane, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/872bf9c063 ---- This beautiful home is located minutes from the Medical Center. Easy commute to University of Texas San Antonio, as well. This property has 2 separate living room areas. The property has a beautiful spacious backyard with a shed for storage. It has a big 2 car garage, with washer and dryer connections. This property won\'t last long! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** A/C Back Patio Area Built In Cabinets Central Air/Heat Dine In Kitchen Easy Commute To 410 Easy Commute To I 10 Fresh Paint New Flooring Pets On A Case By Case Basis Spacious Backyard Storage Shed Out Back Three Bedrooms Two Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5730 Brenda Lane have any available units?
5730 Brenda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5730 Brenda Lane have?
Some of 5730 Brenda Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5730 Brenda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5730 Brenda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 Brenda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5730 Brenda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5730 Brenda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5730 Brenda Lane offers parking.
Does 5730 Brenda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5730 Brenda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 Brenda Lane have a pool?
No, 5730 Brenda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5730 Brenda Lane have accessible units?
No, 5730 Brenda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 Brenda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5730 Brenda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

