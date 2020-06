Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME, UPDATED, NEWER CARPET UPSTAIRS , CERAMIC TILE AND WOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS. UPDATED FIXTURES THROUGH OUT, WOOD DECK, MANY TREES, FIRE PLACE , GARAGE DR. OPENER, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT HOA WITH USE OF POOL ,TENNIS, PLAY AREAS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. TENANT MUST ABIDE BY THE HOA RULES AND REGULATIONS. OWNER MUST A PROVE PETS, NO PIT BULLS. GREAT NSISD, VERIFY SCHOOL CAPS. House to be cleaned and yard groomed.