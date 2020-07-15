All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

571 Blaze

571 Blaze Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

571 Blaze Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218
General Kruger

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful one story home that just received a fresh remodel and cleaning. Wonderful hardwood floors, one car garage, fenced backyard, pet friendly, brand new roof installed and ready to go! Call us the day to take a tour Of your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Blaze have any available units?
571 Blaze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 571 Blaze have?
Some of 571 Blaze's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Blaze currently offering any rent specials?
571 Blaze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Blaze pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 Blaze is pet friendly.
Does 571 Blaze offer parking?
Yes, 571 Blaze offers parking.
Does 571 Blaze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Blaze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Blaze have a pool?
Yes, 571 Blaze has a pool.
Does 571 Blaze have accessible units?
No, 571 Blaze does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Blaze have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 Blaze does not have units with dishwashers.
