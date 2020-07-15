571 Blaze Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218 General Kruger
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Beautiful one story home that just received a fresh remodel and cleaning. Wonderful hardwood floors, one car garage, fenced backyard, pet friendly, brand new roof installed and ready to go! Call us the day to take a tour Of your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.
