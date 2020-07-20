Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5546 Cross Pond Available 05/06/19 5546 Cross Pond - GORGEOUS well kept 3 BR 2 BATH house near Medical Center, USAA, UTSA. Incredible foyer with a 9ft Murano Crystal Drop Pendant Chandelier, 3" hardwood storm shutters, 18 Edison light starburst, Grey wood/tile floors, metal fan, much more! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Stay. Covered stained concrete patio + cedar deck create more than 400 sqft of outdoor entertaining space wired for outdoor tv/surround sound (interior as well). Check out the beautiful home today.



(RLNE4321663)