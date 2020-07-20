All apartments in San Antonio
5546 Cross Pond
Location

5546 Cross Pond, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5546 Cross Pond Available 05/06/19 5546 Cross Pond - GORGEOUS well kept 3 BR 2 BATH house near Medical Center, USAA, UTSA. Incredible foyer with a 9ft Murano Crystal Drop Pendant Chandelier, 3" hardwood storm shutters, 18 Edison light starburst, Grey wood/tile floors, metal fan, much more! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Stay. Covered stained concrete patio + cedar deck create more than 400 sqft of outdoor entertaining space wired for outdoor tv/surround sound (interior as well). Check out the beautiful home today.

(RLNE4321663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5546 Cross Pond have any available units?
5546 Cross Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5546 Cross Pond have?
Some of 5546 Cross Pond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5546 Cross Pond currently offering any rent specials?
5546 Cross Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5546 Cross Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, 5546 Cross Pond is pet friendly.
Does 5546 Cross Pond offer parking?
No, 5546 Cross Pond does not offer parking.
Does 5546 Cross Pond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5546 Cross Pond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5546 Cross Pond have a pool?
Yes, 5546 Cross Pond has a pool.
Does 5546 Cross Pond have accessible units?
No, 5546 Cross Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 5546 Cross Pond have units with dishwashers?
No, 5546 Cross Pond does not have units with dishwashers.
