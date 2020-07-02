All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5542 Spring Day.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5542 Spring Day
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:25 PM

5542 Spring Day

5542 Spring Day · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5542 Spring Day, San Antonio, TX 78247
Spring Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. This home features an open floor plan with and abundance of natural light. Beautiful open gallery kitchen perfect for entertaining. Laminate flooring throughout living/kitchen areas and carpet in bedrooms. Home has been recently updated with new flooring and fresh paint. Perfect location near schools, shopping and easy access to 1604/IH35
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Spring Day have any available units?
5542 Spring Day doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5542 Spring Day currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Spring Day is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Spring Day pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 Spring Day is pet friendly.
Does 5542 Spring Day offer parking?
No, 5542 Spring Day does not offer parking.
Does 5542 Spring Day have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 Spring Day does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Spring Day have a pool?
No, 5542 Spring Day does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Spring Day have accessible units?
No, 5542 Spring Day does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Spring Day have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Spring Day does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Spring Day have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Spring Day does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio