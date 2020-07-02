5542 Spring Day

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. This home features an open floor plan with and abundance of natural light. Beautiful open gallery kitchen perfect for entertaining. Laminate flooring throughout living/kitchen areas and carpet in bedrooms. Home has been recently updated with new flooring and fresh paint. Perfect location near schools, shopping and easy access to 1604/IH35

Contact us to schedule a showing.