552 LEIGH ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets furnished refrigerator

Simply Irresistible! Location Location! Large living area with 10 foot ceilings. Open and perfect for entertaining. Sit on the porch or party in the backyard! Outstanding kitchen refrigerator included. Granite counters plus beautiful cabinets. Super Clean!!!! Walk in closet in Master bedroom. Love this Laundry Room! Home can remain furnished or owner can accommodate you! Just in time for the Holidays around the corner...See fireworks or walk to Fiesta!