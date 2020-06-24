Simply Irresistible! Location Location! Large living area with 10 foot ceilings. Open and perfect for entertaining. Sit on the porch or party in the backyard! Outstanding kitchen refrigerator included. Granite counters plus beautiful cabinets. Super Clean!!!! Walk in closet in Master bedroom. Love this Laundry Room! Home can remain furnished or owner can accommodate you! Just in time for the Holidays around the corner...See fireworks or walk to Fiesta!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 552 LEIGH ST have any available units?
552 LEIGH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.