Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WELL MAINTAINED HOME LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT! GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN, UPGRADED THROUGH OUT. FLOORING IS COMBINED WITH TILE AND CARPET THROUGH OUT, KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS TILED, CEILING FANS THROUGH OUT, AND CONVERTED GARAGE FOR MORE LIVING SPACE. SCHEDULE YOUR APPT TODAY!!!