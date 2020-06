Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Fabulous turn of the Century gutted and modernized into the best of both worlds. Great Island kitchen, gas, granite, pendent lighting. Beautiful wood floors, all newer windows, foundation, roof, plumbing and electric. Wonderful color palette and a spacious master bath with walk-in closet. Totally fenced backyard for privacy and entertainment. Minutes from downtown access. Gracious placement on large corner triple lot, you'll love coming home to this beauty.