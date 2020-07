Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

1 Story 3/2 Off 1-35 & Thousand Oaks. Tile Flooring throughout. Large backyard in close proximity to shopping centers.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds, max 2 pets.



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



