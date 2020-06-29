All apartments in San Antonio
5415 REDEEMER

5415 Redeemer · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Redeemer, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Great 1 story well-maintained home located in Rose Meadows subdivision off O'Connor & Nacogdoches, one of the newer subdivisions in the area. Home offers an open floor plan*metallic/epoxy flooring through-out main living areas. Great kitchen w/dual counters*appliances*plenty of space. New carpet in all bedrooms & closets. Master bedroom has walk-in closet*full bath. Backyard backs up to a large field creating great privacy. Garage has outfitted storage shelving. This house feels like a home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 REDEEMER have any available units?
5415 REDEEMER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 REDEEMER have?
Some of 5415 REDEEMER's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 REDEEMER currently offering any rent specials?
5415 REDEEMER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 REDEEMER pet-friendly?
No, 5415 REDEEMER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5415 REDEEMER offer parking?
Yes, 5415 REDEEMER offers parking.
Does 5415 REDEEMER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 REDEEMER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 REDEEMER have a pool?
No, 5415 REDEEMER does not have a pool.
Does 5415 REDEEMER have accessible units?
No, 5415 REDEEMER does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 REDEEMER have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 REDEEMER does not have units with dishwashers.
