5415 REDEEMER

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 1 story well-maintained home located in Rose Meadows subdivision off O'Connor & Nacogdoches, one of the newer subdivisions in the area. Home offers an open floor plan*metallic/epoxy flooring through-out main living areas. Great kitchen w/dual counters*appliances*plenty of space. New carpet in all bedrooms & closets. Master bedroom has walk-in closet*full bath. Backyard backs up to a large field creating great privacy. Garage has outfitted storage shelving. This house feels like a home!