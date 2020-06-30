5410 Red Sky Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY! Charming Three Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard and Garage! - Located minutes from Lackland AFB, Loop 410 and I-35, this home is in a GREAT LOCATION! The home includes a one car attached garage, with fenced front and back yards! Inside the home has three bedrooms with large closets and no carpet throughout the home. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, a refrigerator, and stove/oven!



Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/c26ab8a068



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-7385a69d-0327-4aff-aea8-1b3dabc5a69a



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5611220)