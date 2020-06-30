All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

5410 Red Sky Street

5410 Red Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Red Sky Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! Charming Three Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard and Garage! - Located minutes from Lackland AFB, Loop 410 and I-35, this home is in a GREAT LOCATION! The home includes a one car attached garage, with fenced front and back yards! Inside the home has three bedrooms with large closets and no carpet throughout the home. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, a refrigerator, and stove/oven!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/c26ab8a068

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-7385a69d-0327-4aff-aea8-1b3dabc5a69a

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5611220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Red Sky Street have any available units?
5410 Red Sky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Red Sky Street have?
Some of 5410 Red Sky Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Red Sky Street currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Red Sky Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Red Sky Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Red Sky Street is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Red Sky Street offers parking.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Red Sky Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street have a pool?
No, 5410 Red Sky Street does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street have accessible units?
No, 5410 Red Sky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Red Sky Street does not have units with dishwashers.

