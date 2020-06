Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub

Single Story home has a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful arch ways into the kitchen. Lots of Cabinet space, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The master is split and secluded from the other bedrooms. The master bedroom has large walk-In closet, full bath with separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity sinks. The home has ceiling fans through out, Privacy fenced in back yard, and garage door remotes.