Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5407 Goshen Grove

5407 Goshen Grove · (210) 744-2080
Location

5407 Goshen Grove, San Antonio, TX 78247
San Antonio Steubing Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 4480

Beautiful 2519 Sq Ft., NE San Antonio home located in desirable Steubing Ranch. 4 bdrm/3.5 Baths, with 2 car garage. Kitchen features breakfast nook and tile flooring; refrigerator included. Downstairs master suite features separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet. Second master suite upstairs has a large walk-in shower. Upstairs also features two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom and a large game room. Nice wood blinds throughout, attached open porch, and fenced backyard. No pets. Neighborhood has pool, park, playground and walking trails. Elementary and Middle School a half mile door-to-door and High School within a mile. Easy access to 1604. Only minutes to everything - shopping, military bases and airport!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5407-goshen-grove-san-antonio-tx/4480
Property Id 4480

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Goshen Grove have any available units?
5407 Goshen Grove has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 Goshen Grove have?
Some of 5407 Goshen Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 Goshen Grove currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Goshen Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Goshen Grove pet-friendly?
No, 5407 Goshen Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove offer parking?
Yes, 5407 Goshen Grove offers parking.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 Goshen Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove have a pool?
Yes, 5407 Goshen Grove has a pool.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove have accessible units?
No, 5407 Goshen Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 Goshen Grove has units with dishwashers.
