Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful move in ready bungalow in Highland Park! Updated home with serene neutral tones throughout, granite and stainless in the kitchen and a modernized layout. Mature trees throughout the backyard which comes equipped with a storage shed + 2nd structure. Central location means you are near Southtown, LoneStar, King William, & Downtown. You are a bike ride away from the missions. TENANT OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. CAN BE SHOWN STARTING 4/25/19.