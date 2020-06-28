538 W MAGNOLIA AVE

Amenities

DON'T MISS OUT!! Ready for Move-In!! Beautiful-Cozy Detached 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Master Down and 2 Bedrooms Upstairs. Home Features Include: HVAC System, Washer/Dryer and Modern Updates to Include SS Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. Great Location in the Historic Alta Vista Subdivision and Only Minutes Away from: Downtown, Riverwalk, Pearl Brewery, San Antonio College, Restaurants & Shopping. Call to schedule your appointment Today, because this Home Won't Last Long!!!