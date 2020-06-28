All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:18 AM

538 W MAGNOLIA AVE

538 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

538 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
DON'T MISS OUT!! Ready for Move-In!! Beautiful-Cozy Detached 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Master Down and 2 Bedrooms Upstairs. Home Features Include: HVAC System, Washer/Dryer and Modern Updates to Include SS Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. Great Location in the Historic Alta Vista Subdivision and Only Minutes Away from: Downtown, Riverwalk, Pearl Brewery, San Antonio College, Restaurants & Shopping. Call to schedule your appointment Today, because this Home Won't Last Long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
538 W MAGNOLIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE have?
Some of 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
538 W MAGNOLIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 W MAGNOLIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
