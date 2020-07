Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters carport stainless steel ceiling fan

Awesome Midtown location in Alta Vista, just 2 blocks W of San Pedro @ N Flores. Walk, bike, Lime, Bird, to Pearl, San Pedro Park, restaurants, and all around downtown. Pretty and up to date 2 bed, 2 bath, duplex apt with open kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances and GAS cooking. ceiling fans in living and both bedrooms. Beautiful 2" blinds with cloth tapes. Front and rear porches, gated carport parking, Washer and dryer included!