San Antonio, TX
5315 Auburn Way
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:26 PM

5315 Auburn Way

5315 Auburn Way · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Auburn Way, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/597e2c3098 ----
Move In 3/19/2019! Security Deposit $2095*This Fantastic home is located in a gated community*Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home*18 Foot Ceiling in the entry that has marble/granite flooring*Separate Dining Room* Large Study * Living room with Gas Fireplace * Eat In Kitchen with custom cabinets, silestone counters, tile backsplash, built in appliances and flat top * Master Suite is downstairs with large bath and multiple closets * Three large bedroom upstairs * Covered back porch * Great location and schools!

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Auburn Way have any available units?
5315 Auburn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Auburn Way have?
Some of 5315 Auburn Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Auburn Way currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Auburn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Auburn Way pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Auburn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5315 Auburn Way offer parking?
No, 5315 Auburn Way does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Auburn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Auburn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Auburn Way have a pool?
No, 5315 Auburn Way does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Auburn Way have accessible units?
No, 5315 Auburn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Auburn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Auburn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
