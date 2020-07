Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking garage

Do you want to be around the corner from mayor retailers like Walmart, HEB or walking distance from banks, gym and lots of eating choices this is your next home. Close to NEISD schools. Three minutes from I-35, 5 minutes from 410 and easy access to Fort Sam. Newly painted (in/out), clean, spacious, private backyard, and with lots of storage (large closets, garage). A must see.