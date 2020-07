Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Quaint recently renovated duplex! Ready for move in. Brand new painting and flooring! Great 2 bedroom 1 bath located in NE SanAntonio with easy access to IH 35, close to Ft. Sam and Randolph AFB. Great living spaces, open floor plan and great sized rooms. Come see what this home has to offer you!