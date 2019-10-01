All apartments in San Antonio
522 San Angelo

522 San Angelo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

522 San Angelo Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78212
Norhmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Charming one story craftsman home in Olmos Park area is move-in ready! Just updated (February 2020) this 3-2 home has a split bedroom plan, large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and a nice pantry. Pass through breakfast bar for quick meals and entertaining. Master suite has his & her closets. Full size washer/dryer connections in separate laundry. 3 window a/c units. Huge backyard perfect for weekend get togethers, sports, and play! Close to shopping, cafes, and easy access to IH-10 and downtown! Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 San Angelo have any available units?
522 San Angelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 San Angelo have?
Some of 522 San Angelo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 San Angelo currently offering any rent specials?
522 San Angelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 San Angelo pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 San Angelo is pet friendly.
Does 522 San Angelo offer parking?
No, 522 San Angelo does not offer parking.
Does 522 San Angelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 San Angelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 San Angelo have a pool?
No, 522 San Angelo does not have a pool.
Does 522 San Angelo have accessible units?
No, 522 San Angelo does not have accessible units.
Does 522 San Angelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 San Angelo does not have units with dishwashers.
