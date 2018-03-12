All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5213 Meadow Field 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5213 Meadow Field 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5213 Meadow Field 4

5213 Meadow Field · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5213 Meadow Field, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5213 Meadow Field - 963 sq ft , 2bd, 1.5 bath - Property Id: 96852

Highly desirable great North West San Antonio. Centrally located close to shopping, restaurants and walking distance from park. Spacious townhome 963 sq ft., 2 beds, 1.5 baths, with large privacy fenced backyard w/ patio. Open floor plan and low maintenance tiled flooring throughout. ******Washer/ Dryer hookups, range/ stove, central AC, water is included in rent. **** Online applications $45, paper app fee $60, per person aged 18 or over. Pet restrictions, non refundable $250 pet deposit per approved pet. ****Application fee and security deposit due at time of application. Rent $815/mo and sec dep of $815. ****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96852
Property Id 96852

(RLNE4657899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Meadow Field 4 have any available units?
5213 Meadow Field 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Meadow Field 4 have?
Some of 5213 Meadow Field 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Meadow Field 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Meadow Field 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Meadow Field 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Meadow Field 4 is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Meadow Field 4 offer parking?
No, 5213 Meadow Field 4 does not offer parking.
Does 5213 Meadow Field 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Meadow Field 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Meadow Field 4 have a pool?
No, 5213 Meadow Field 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Meadow Field 4 have accessible units?
No, 5213 Meadow Field 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Meadow Field 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 Meadow Field 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio