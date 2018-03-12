5213 Meadow Field 4

Amenities

5213 Meadow Field - 963 sq ft , 2bd, 1.5 bath - Property Id: 96852



Highly desirable great North West San Antonio. Centrally located close to shopping, restaurants and walking distance from park. Spacious townhome 963 sq ft., 2 beds, 1.5 baths, with large privacy fenced backyard w/ patio. Open floor plan and low maintenance tiled flooring throughout. ******Washer/ Dryer hookups, range/ stove, central AC, water is included in rent. **** Online applications $45, paper app fee $60, per person aged 18 or over. Pet restrictions, non refundable $250 pet deposit per approved pet. ****Application fee and security deposit due at time of application. Rent $815/mo and sec dep of $815. ****

