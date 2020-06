Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Rental Home in the heart of the Medical Center!!!Tiled family room with fireplace welcomes you at entry. Large master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower, dual sinks at vanity. Roomy secondary bedrooms plus loft. Covered Patio in back with large back yard. Min from UTSA, USAA, La Cantera & The Rim.