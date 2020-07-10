52 Chapel Hill Circle

Amenities

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 bedr 3 full baths condo available for short term leases from 3 to 24 months. Linens, towels and kitchen utensils are provided. Just bring your groceries and you are all set!!!!! Unit is move in ready and very clean. Wynnwood Condominius are located in the heart of the medical center, short distance from the UT Health Science center, USAA, UTSA, Shopping centers, restaurants and with easy access to IH-10, 410 and 1604. Mature trees surround this condominium. Enjoy this summer at the 2 swimming pools. One cover parking space and plenty of visitor space. Downstairs you have the living and dining room, kitchen and laundry room with full size washer and dryer and a full bathroom. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms that share a full bath and the master bedrooms with a very generous walk in closet and a full bath with bath and shower combo an 2 vanities. This unit does not have a private patio. Unit is move in ready and very clean. Schedule a showing today !!!!!