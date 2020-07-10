All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 52 Chapel Hill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
52 Chapel Hill Circle
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

52 Chapel Hill Circle

52 Chapel Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

52 Chapel Hill Circle, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 bedr 3 full baths condo available for short term leases from 3 to 24 months. Linens, towels and kitchen utensils are provided. Just bring your groceries and you are all set!!!!! Unit is move in ready and very clean. Wynnwood Condominius are located in the heart of the medical center, short distance from the UT Health Science center, USAA, UTSA, Shopping centers, restaurants and with easy access to IH-10, 410 and 1604. Mature trees surround this condominium. Enjoy this summer at the 2 swimming pools. One cover parking space and plenty of visitor space. Downstairs you have the living and dining room, kitchen and laundry room with full size washer and dryer and a full bathroom. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms that share a full bath and the master bedrooms with a very generous walk in closet and a full bath with bath and shower combo an 2 vanities. This unit does not have a private patio. Unit is move in ready and very clean. Schedule a showing today !!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Chapel Hill Circle have any available units?
52 Chapel Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Chapel Hill Circle have?
Some of 52 Chapel Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Chapel Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
52 Chapel Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Chapel Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 52 Chapel Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 52 Chapel Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 52 Chapel Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 52 Chapel Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Chapel Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Chapel Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 52 Chapel Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 52 Chapel Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 52 Chapel Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Chapel Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Chapel Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio