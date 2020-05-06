All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

517 Montana St 4

517 Montana St · No Longer Available
Location

517 Montana St, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5216c7a068 ---- Min/Max Months: 12/24 *Move In Special "1st Months Rent Free On A 13month Signed Lease!!" *Move In Date: 03/19/2019! Security Deposit $950, Cleaning Deposit $200* Cute 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Nice Wood Flooring In The Living Room And Bedroom Give The Feel Of This Modern Property. Some Original Features In The Unit Add Charm As Well. Bathroom With Tub And Stainless Steel Appliances. Centrally Located In The Heart Of Downtown Area!

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Stove Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Montana St 4 have any available units?
517 Montana St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Montana St 4 have?
Some of 517 Montana St 4's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Montana St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
517 Montana St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Montana St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 517 Montana St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 517 Montana St 4 offer parking?
No, 517 Montana St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 517 Montana St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Montana St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Montana St 4 have a pool?
No, 517 Montana St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 517 Montana St 4 have accessible units?
No, 517 Montana St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Montana St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Montana St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

