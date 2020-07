Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! Great schools. Close to Sea World, Lackland AFB, hospitals and shopping. Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath. Open large living area. Island kitchen has range, dishwasher and walk in pantry. New flooring and paint throughout the house. Garage has been converted to a 2nd living area to include tile. Fenced backyard has a nice deck for relaxing. There is also a storage shed. Has large back yard with mature trees.