San Antonio, TX
514 Canton
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

514 Canton

514 Canton · No Longer Available
Location

514 Canton, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1940's Bungalow located close to Downtown - Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath home available close to Downtown. Hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. Nice large fenced in lot. Two living area.

(RLNE4972111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Canton have any available units?
514 Canton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 514 Canton currently offering any rent specials?
514 Canton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Canton pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Canton is pet friendly.
Does 514 Canton offer parking?
No, 514 Canton does not offer parking.
Does 514 Canton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Canton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Canton have a pool?
No, 514 Canton does not have a pool.
Does 514 Canton have accessible units?
No, 514 Canton does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Canton have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Canton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Canton have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Canton does not have units with air conditioning.
