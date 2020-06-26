514 Canton, San Antonio, TX 78202 Jefferson Heights
1940's Bungalow located close to Downtown - Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath home available close to Downtown. Hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. Nice large fenced in lot. Two living area.
(RLNE4972111)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 514 Canton have any available units?
514 Canton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.