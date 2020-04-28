All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5115 Crow Wing Dr

5115 Crow Wing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Crow Wing Dr, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, & 1 car garage home with many new updates!

All of the following is recently renovated:
Cabinets, pantry, sinks, countertops, stove, dishwasher, range, faucets, fixtures, ceiling fans, flooring, interior & exterior paint, closets, trim, vanities, & tubs! Updated plumbing, electrical, washer & dryer connections, ; central A/C!

Nice glass backsplash & wall tile in bathrooms! Generous fenced in front yard, privacy fenced backyard, plenty of parking, no carpet & no HOA! Tenants required to be auto-enrolled in monthly $20 A/C filter program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Crow Wing Dr have any available units?
5115 Crow Wing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Crow Wing Dr have?
Some of 5115 Crow Wing Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Crow Wing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Crow Wing Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Crow Wing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Crow Wing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Crow Wing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Crow Wing Dr does offer parking.
Does 5115 Crow Wing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Crow Wing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Crow Wing Dr have a pool?
No, 5115 Crow Wing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Crow Wing Dr have accessible units?
No, 5115 Crow Wing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Crow Wing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Crow Wing Dr has units with dishwashers.
