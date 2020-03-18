All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5114 Medical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5114 Medical Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

5114 Medical Drive

5114 Medical Drive · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5114 Medical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
yoga
Come home to a brand new Class A+ apartment community for professionals and executives located in the heart of the Medical District in San Antonio, Texas. The long list of amenities will blow you away and include a resort-pool, sky lounge, Starbucks bistro, Wi-Fi cafe, yoga/aerobics studio, billiards, valet trash, multi-media center, pet park, parking garage, poolside cabanas, fitness center, concierge services and so much more! Every home features the luxury craftsmanship that professionals and executives should expect in an exclusive apartment community. Take the opportunity to tour this fine community today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Medical Drive have any available units?
5114 Medical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5114 Medical Drive have?
Some of 5114 Medical Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 Medical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Medical Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Medical Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 Medical Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5114 Medical Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5114 Medical Drive does offer parking.
Does 5114 Medical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 Medical Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Medical Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5114 Medical Drive has a pool.
Does 5114 Medical Drive have accessible units?
No, 5114 Medical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 Medical Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 Medical Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5114 Medical Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity