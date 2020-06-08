All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2019 at 8:43 AM

5114 Flipper Dr

5114 Flipper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5114 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 story townhouse right off 410. Stained concrete flooring, granite countertops, large bedrooms and more.

LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. NO PETS!

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. Non aggressive pets!
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING (Anette)

Listing of HomeRiver San Antonio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Flipper Dr have any available units?
5114 Flipper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5114 Flipper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Flipper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Flipper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 Flipper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5114 Flipper Dr offer parking?
No, 5114 Flipper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5114 Flipper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 Flipper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Flipper Dr have a pool?
No, 5114 Flipper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5114 Flipper Dr have accessible units?
No, 5114 Flipper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 Flipper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 Flipper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 Flipper Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5114 Flipper Dr has units with air conditioning.
