511 Shannon Rose

Amenities
This beautiful two story home is in a gated community. Offers 3 living areas, open kitchen with an island, two eating areas. Large family room with fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors down stairs. 3 Large bedrooms, Master bedroom is extra large. All bedrooms upstairs, plus a game room. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. North East I.S.D. Home is located in a cul-de-sac. This is a non smoking home. You won't be disappointed in this home, it's that nice. Call for Pet Restrictions