San Antonio, TX
511 Pinewood Ln
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

511 Pinewood Ln

511 Pinewood Lane · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

511 Pinewood Lane, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
. Newly remodeled 3-2 rental in the heart of SA ~ great location across from Quarry Market off Jones Maltsberger and McCollough. All new flooring and all other features in this home make this a great rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Pinewood Ln have any available units?
511 Pinewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 511 Pinewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
511 Pinewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Pinewood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 511 Pinewood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 511 Pinewood Ln offer parking?
No, 511 Pinewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 511 Pinewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Pinewood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Pinewood Ln have a pool?
No, 511 Pinewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 511 Pinewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 511 Pinewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Pinewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Pinewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Pinewood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Pinewood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
