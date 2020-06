Amenities

Move-in ready! Lovingly cared for home with converted garage which could be used as a family room, a large 4th bedroom or office. No carpeting. Inviting partly covered large back deck for entertaining or relaxing in beautiful weather. No cats. Right by North Star Mall and just minutes to Quarry Market, movie theaters, restaurants, Hwy 281, SA airport. Incredibly convenient location! Easy access to downtown.