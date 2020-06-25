All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5010 War Horse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5010 War Horse Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:30 PM

5010 War Horse Drive

5010 War Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5010 War Horse Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 War Horse Drive have any available units?
5010 War Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5010 War Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5010 War Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 War Horse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 War Horse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5010 War Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5010 War Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 5010 War Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 War Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 War Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 5010 War Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5010 War Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 5010 War Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 War Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 War Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5010 War Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5010 War Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio