501 Shearer Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 1922, historical character refreshed for modern living, this architectural gem located in the walkable Monticello Park is minutes from I-10, USAA, St. Mary's University and Trinity. The kitchen, bathroom, and fireplace hearth have original mosaic tile. With beautiful hardwood floors, telephone niche, separate dining and living areas, ceiling fans, mini-blinds, window units. Water $35/mo. iHeart Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Line, HVAC Filters, and more $22/mo.