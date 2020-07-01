All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 501 Shearer Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
501 Shearer Blvd
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

501 Shearer Blvd

501 Shearer Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

501 Shearer Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 1922, historical character refreshed for modern living, this architectural gem located in the walkable Monticello Park is minutes from I-10, USAA, St. Mary's University and Trinity. The kitchen, bathroom, and fireplace hearth have original mosaic tile. With beautiful hardwood floors, telephone niche, separate dining and living areas, ceiling fans, mini-blinds, window units. Water $35/mo. iHeart Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Line, HVAC Filters, and more $22/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Shearer Blvd have any available units?
501 Shearer Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Shearer Blvd have?
Some of 501 Shearer Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Shearer Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
501 Shearer Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Shearer Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 501 Shearer Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 501 Shearer Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 501 Shearer Blvd offers parking.
Does 501 Shearer Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Shearer Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Shearer Blvd have a pool?
No, 501 Shearer Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 501 Shearer Blvd have accessible units?
No, 501 Shearer Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Shearer Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Shearer Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio