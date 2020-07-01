501 Shearer Blvd

Amenities
Built in 1922, historical character refreshed for modern living, this architectural gem located in the walkable Monticello Park is minutes from I-10, USAA, St. Mary's University and Trinity. The kitchen, bathroom, and fireplace hearth have original mosaic tile. With beautiful hardwood floors, telephone niche, separate dining and living areas, ceiling fans, mini-blinds, window units. Water $35/mo. iHeart Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Line, HVAC Filters, and more $22/mo.