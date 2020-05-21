All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
5006 War Cloud Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 2:32 PM

5006 War Cloud Street

5006 War Cloud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5006 War Cloud Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for family gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 War Cloud Street have any available units?
5006 War Cloud Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5006 War Cloud Street currently offering any rent specials?
5006 War Cloud Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 War Cloud Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5006 War Cloud Street is pet friendly.
Does 5006 War Cloud Street offer parking?
Yes, 5006 War Cloud Street offers parking.
Does 5006 War Cloud Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5006 War Cloud Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 War Cloud Street have a pool?
No, 5006 War Cloud Street does not have a pool.
Does 5006 War Cloud Street have accessible units?
No, 5006 War Cloud Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 War Cloud Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 War Cloud Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 War Cloud Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5006 War Cloud Street does not have units with air conditioning.
