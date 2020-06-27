All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:22 PM

4967 ANCIENT ELM

4967 Ancient Elm · No Longer Available
Location

4967 Ancient Elm, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner Lot, great home ready for you! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Open large living area with upgraded kitchen. Pets are negotiable. Apply today online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4967 ANCIENT ELM have any available units?
4967 ANCIENT ELM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4967 ANCIENT ELM have?
Some of 4967 ANCIENT ELM's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4967 ANCIENT ELM currently offering any rent specials?
4967 ANCIENT ELM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4967 ANCIENT ELM pet-friendly?
Yes, 4967 ANCIENT ELM is pet friendly.
Does 4967 ANCIENT ELM offer parking?
Yes, 4967 ANCIENT ELM offers parking.
Does 4967 ANCIENT ELM have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4967 ANCIENT ELM offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4967 ANCIENT ELM have a pool?
No, 4967 ANCIENT ELM does not have a pool.
Does 4967 ANCIENT ELM have accessible units?
No, 4967 ANCIENT ELM does not have accessible units.
Does 4967 ANCIENT ELM have units with dishwashers?
No, 4967 ANCIENT ELM does not have units with dishwashers.
