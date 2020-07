Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Enjoy a low maintenance condo right in the med center with lots of room!. Two full bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This property has a recent a/c system, ceiling fans in every room and tile flooring throughout the first floor which all mean low utility bills. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom and large closet. Washer/ dryer are included with this unit. Trash and lawn maintenance included in the rent as well! Water and sewer is only $45 per month.