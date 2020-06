Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 2 story condo with an open floor plan and private deck. Enjoy the large kitchen space and separate dining room for entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry upstairs as well. Enjoy your evenings on the private deck or in front of the fireplace. This floor plan is perfect for roommates, a family or a business professional. Townhouse close to shopping and the medical center area.