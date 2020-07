Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One of a kind! Come view this well kept 3 bed 2 bath 2 car gar home with a number of extras! Newly placed granite kitch counters,appliances new(gas cooktop), new flooring in the living area , tile in the kitchen and a BONUS rear patio room with tile and air conditioning. A good amount of storage in the backyard too! Pets are negotiable

Pride of ownership and very close to nearby school!!